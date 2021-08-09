Australia flags democracies’ trade swing from China to India

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian special envoy says a free trade agreement between his nation and India would signal the “democratic world’s tilt away from China.” Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott visited New Delhi last week as Australia’s special trade envoy for India as the Australian government gives priority to sealing a bilateral trade deal. In an opinion article published Monday that is likely to anger Beijing, Abbott said the “answer to almost every question about China is India.” Abbott was prime minister when China and Australia finalized a bilateral free trade deal that took effect in 2015. Relations between the nations have soured since then.