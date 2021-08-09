Beckley VA Medical Center reinstates COVID-19 restrictions

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Beckley VA Medical Center has reinstated COVID-19 restrictions and screening out of caution.

"Protecting Veterans, our staff, and those in the VA community, remains our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic," the medical center said in a press release. "Flexibility and cooperation are appreciated as the COVID-19 situation in our community is closely monitored."

Veterans will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms in front of the Emergency Department before entering the facility. Veterans will be screened in their vehicles, and only be allowed to enter the facility 15 minutes before their appointment time.

Surgical masks are required for entry and will be provided to veterans if needed.

No visitors will be allowed in the medical center. Few exceptions will be made, and that will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Caregivers will not be permitted to accompany veterans to appointments unless a note has been placed by their provider in their health care record. Previous notes are still valid. Employees will be available to safely escort veterans to their appointments.

The pharmacy window will only be open for an urgent prescription following a scheduled appointment. Curbside pickup is available for urgent prescription needs without an appointment. All prescriptions that are considered non-urgent will be mailed.

Mental health therapy groups and Whole Health classes such as Tai Chi and yoga will continue to meet in person for the time being, with a limit of six veterans per class and strict social distancing practiced. Officials say that this is subject to change, depending on the number of cases in the region.

