Breakthrough cases a concern as outbreaks hit two Southern W.Va. nursing homes

HILLTOP, BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia health officials are working to gather more data as COVID-19 outbreaks hit two Southern West Virginia nursing homes.



The Hilltop Center in Fayette County has 53 active cases (37 residents, 15 staff). In Raleigh County, Stonerise in Beckley has more than 11 cases.



According to Bureau for Public Health Dir. Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state's lab is working to quickly identify the variant and number of breakthrough cases.



"A lot of them are vaccine breakthrough cases because a lot of our long-term care facilities are vaccinated. We're going to get more data to see how many of those were vaccine breakthrough cases," said Dr. Amjad at Gov. Jim Justice's Monday briefing.



While Hilltop's parent company, Genesis, announced on August 3rd that it would require all employees to be vaccinated, Stonerise in Beckley has yet to make a decision on whether to make the shot mandatory.



To better understand the risk among the vaccinated, DHHR Sec. Bill Crouch said Monday that the state is working to add a breakthrough cases tab to its DHHR website data.



"By the end of the week, we anticipate being able to push out those breakthrough cases almost as soon as they come through the system."



They are numbers that could highlight an urgent risk -- seniors who are susceptible to breakthrough infections and staff who are still refusing the shot. Even in the breakthrough cases, CDC experts say the vaccine still significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.









