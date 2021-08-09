Capitol riot suspect charged with assaulting relative

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a relative. Now federal prosecutors are seeking his pretrial detention in the riot case. Prosecutors asked a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to keep Joshua Dillon Haynes jailed while he awaits trial on charges that he damaged journalists’ video camera equipment outside the Capitol during the siege. The Roanoke Times reported on Friday that the 39-year-old resident of Covington, Virginia, was being held in the Allegheny Regional Jail on charges of malicious wounding, strangulation and multiple misdemeanor charges of assaulting a family member.