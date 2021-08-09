Skip to Content

Deputy shot man who held woman at knifepoint, attacked her

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a man holding a woman at knifepoint at a Christiansburg home was shot by a deputy after he began attacking the woman. Christiansburg police officers and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance Saturday and found a man holding a woman at knifepoint. An officer and deputy tried to negotiate with the man, but he refused to cooperate. When he began to attack the woman, police say a deputy fired and struck the man. The man was flown to a hospital, where police say he was still being treated for serious injuries Sunday. The woman was taken to another hospital with serious injuries. No law enforcement personnel were injured. 

