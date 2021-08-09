Mix of sun and clouds for Monday; much needed rain returns this week

Main points this week will be much needed rain arrives in the form of scattered showers and storms along with more humid conditions returning.

Temperatures today will climb on up into the mid-upper 80s and lower 90s. Most of us will stay dry, but with a couple of upper level disturbances nearby this could trickle in some spotty showers and isolated storm activity this afternoon and evening.

Overnight most of us will be dry with partly cloudy skies. For areas that see rain and areas around our river valleys some patchy fog will develop. Temperatures overnight will be mild in the 60s.

Another warm day is in store for Tuesday, but that humidity builds back in! A better chance for scattered showers and storms arrive tomorrow. We keep up with this same pattern for the rest of the work week.

Spotty rain will arrive as early as tomorrow morning and will become more scattered into the afternoon and early evening. Some storms tomorrow could be considered strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Localized flooding can't be completely ruled out for tomorrow afternoon especially if storms stay parked over the same area.