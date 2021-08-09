Mostly dry conditions today; higher rain chances return starting tomorrow

Most of us saw a mix of clouds and sun today, however, a few locations saw a stray shower out there. Temperatures were toasty today in the 80s and 90s and those warmer than average temperatures will stick around with us for awhile. Most of the stray shower activity we had this afternoon should fizzle out after sundown leading to a mainly dry night with variable clouds. We will have to watch out for some patchy fog in some areas later tonight. Lows for most will be in the 60s but a few areas may not get below 70.

Rain chances are on the rise starting tomorrow and stick around with us for the rest of the week. We will have to watch out for some storms turning strong to even severe tomorrow. Gusty winds, small hail, and torrential downpours are possible with the strongest storms.

Warmer than average temperatures will also stick around through the rest of the week. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above average in the 80s and 90s for the next several days.

A change is expected on Saturday as a cold front is expected to move through the area. That should bring widespread rain chances ahead and along the front and temperatures closer to average. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 5, 6, 10 (CW), and 11pm.