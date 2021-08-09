Spencer Dinwiddie has big shoes to fill with Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie freely admits he hasn’t reached the superstar level in the NBA yet. But he is looking forward to the chance to team up with Bradley Beal and help the Washington Wizards move forward after they traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. Dinwiddie agreed to terms with Washington and ended up coming to the Wizards in a sign-and-trade deal that was part of the same massive trade that sent Westbrook to Los Angeles. A second-round draft pick who has worked his way up through the NBA ranks, Dinwiddie now faces significant expectations.