Town hall centers around changes to state school codes

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The public got the chance to share input with state leaders on Monday as those lawmakers begin the process of making some changes to the West Virginia education code.

It's been nearly a century since the state legislature changed the West Virginia code chapter 18 and 18A, which governs education.

Senator Rollan Roberts, the Chairman of the State Education Committee, said that 90 year period is why they want to make these changes after hearing from those it impacts the most.

"It's time, it's way past time for us to have the discussions listen to the teachers and get their input. We have a great amount of respect for the people who live it and do the work every day, and we've got to listen to them," said Roberts.

Parents, employees, and service personnel were invited to a town hall at Woodrow Wilson high school in Raleigh county.

Kenneth Cecil is a parent who traveled from Princeton to participate in the meeting.

"I think it's very important for everybody to come to meetings like this because they have a very vested interest and this directly impacts the future of their children," said Cecil.

Wendy Peters, a teacher at Independence Middle School, said she attended the meeting because she knows the importance of this code.

"As a teacher i think it's important that we have conversations and to make our voices known to our legislators when it comes to things like eighteen and eighteen a because it is the code that dictates everything we do in the classroom," said Peters.



David Price, the Superintendent of the Raleigh County School System, attended the gathering hoping that this meeting will lead to good decisions from the state legislature for students and staff alike.

"Changing one law could affect five, six others, so there's so many factors to take into consideration when they go looking at West Virginia public school law which is over 800 pages," said Price.

Senator Roberts added, making the best decisions possible is his goal for this code change.

"I'm looking for a handful of good ideas that we can put into code that will cause rules and policies to change, the ripple effect and be able to help people in a very real way beginning with next school year," said Roberts.

The town hall meetings are being conducted by a non-partisan committee that's set to host more town halls across the state.

The plan is to present the new code to the state legislature in December.

Anyone who missed the town hall can visit Senator Robert's Facebook page to find a link to a questionnaire to make suggestions about the code change.