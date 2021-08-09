Tropical storm watches issued for Caribbean islands

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm watches have been issued for various Caribbean islands for what soon could become the sixth named tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center announced the watches Monday evening for Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic. Forecasters believe the disturbance heading toward the Lesser Antilles could become Tropical Storm Fred later Monday night. It has been more than a month since the last storm, Hurricane Elsa, formed. The disturbance had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph.