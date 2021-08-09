UK vows maximum attendance at COP-26 summit as COVID lingers

LONDON (AP) — The British official organizing November’s climate summit in Scotland has pledged that the event would be held in person and that the government would work to ensure maximum participation by leaders from around the world despite lingering travel restrictions due to COVID-19. With more than 20,000 people from almost 200 countries set to attend COP-26, Alok Sharma said the government was working with the UN and other partners to ensure everyone who needs vaccinations can get them and that there would be measures in place to guarantee the conference is safe for delegates and the people of Glasgow, the host city.