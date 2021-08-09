Unclaimed property auction set at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia treasurer’s office will hold two auctions for unclaimed property at the State Fair this month. The auctions will take place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 in Fairlea. Among the items up for bid are rare coins, currency, jewelry, and other collectibles. They will be on display throughout the fair at the treasurer’s office booth located in the West Virginia Building at the fairgrounds. Banks or law enforcement turn over the items to the office’s Unclaimed Property Division when lawful owners cannot be located. Proceeds from the auction remain in an individual’s name for claim in the future.