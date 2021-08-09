Va Tech extends AD Babcock’s contract through June 2029

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has extended the contract of athletic director Whit Babcock for five years, keeping him with the school through June 2029. The school announced the extension. Virginia Tech President Tim Sands praised Babcock for his approach to enhancing the student-athlete experience, his handling of the athletic changes brought about by the pandemic and his vision going forward. Babcock has made several high profile hires, notably replacing the retiring Frank Beamer as football coach with Justin Fuente. His hires as men’s and women’s basketball coaches last year led both teams to the NCAA Tournament in the same year for the first time in school history.