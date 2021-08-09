Houston’s Green shines as virus interrupts NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston’s Jalen Green has put together a solid NBA Summer League debut as the Las Vegas event deals with a COVID-19 interruption. The second overall pick by the Rockets scored 23 points in an 84-76 over Cleveland. Green won a matchup with No. 3 overall choice Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers. Before the opening game between Atlanta and Boston, the NBA said the Washington-Indiana game would be postponed because of contact tracing issues for the Wizards. The Rockets also were without Armoni Brooks because of COVID-19 protocols.