1 killed, 2 injured in Monroe County ATV accident

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Department has confirmed details from a fatal ATV accident that took place on Monday.

Three females were involved in the accident on Peters Mountain Road. One of the females involved was fatally injured and succumbed to her injuries.

One of the three females was flown to Roanoke to receive treatment for her injuries, and the other was transported for medical care with minor injuries.

Names are being withheld at this time.

