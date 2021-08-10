Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott is appealing for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas. The Monday appeal comes as a county-owned hospital in Houston raises tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Meantime, the Dallas school district, the state’s second-largest, announced it’ll require students and staff to wear face masks starting Tuesday. The Houston school district already announced a mask mandate for its students and staff later this week if its board approves. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also sued Monday to challenge Abbott’s ban on mask mandates. The highly contagious delta variant is fueling the wave.