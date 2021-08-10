All students, faculty and staff required to wear masks at TCPS

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) has updated its mask policy. All TCPS students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks indoors and on buses, according to a press release sent to WVVA Monday evening.

This applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The release says this decision was made based on the recommendations of the Virginia Dept. of Health (VDH), insurance providers for TCPS and legal counsel.

TCPS superintendent, Chris Stacy, says that there are mixed opinions from parents. Some support the decision and others don't. Stacy says that TCPS is just following the guidelines provided by the state.

Stacy mentions, "Last year, Tazewell County was in school a lot longer than most districts in the Commonwealth and we did it relatively safely and effectively. So for the governor or anyone else to use a broad brush to paint all of Virginia the same. I don't think that's fair and I think the local school boards should have their own autonomy. Again, Tazewell County and most divisions in Southwest Virginia were in school last year and across the Commonwealth in Northern Virginia, they were begging them to go back to school and they wouldn't go."

The mask policy will be reviewed again during the September board meeting and Stacy says that TCPS will continue to review their mask policy every month.