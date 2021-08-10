Appalachian Hope Project announces sign-ups for fall 2021

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Sign-ups for the Appalachian Hope Project are now open for the fall.

The group provides guitar lessons, outdoor adventures, and several other activities for youth, especially those in the foster care system.

They also provide support groups and bible studies for these individuals and their families.

“We just thought it was really important to create a positive, safe environment, for them to participate in productive activities uh and we also wanted to do activities that would equip them with some life skills that would help their transition into adulthood,” said Samantha Phillips, the founder and director of the Appalachian Hope Project.

The program is open to youth ages 12 to 18 in Raleigh, Fayette, and Kanawha counties.

People interested in signing up should email theappalachianhopeproject@gmail.com or visit the organization’s Facebook page.