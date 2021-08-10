Arrest made in killing of 23-year-old man in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement that the 59-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday morning along Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia. The suspect faces a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but authorities expect that to be upgraded to murder. It is unclear when the suspect will be returned to Massachusetts. It was not clear if he had an attorney. The victim, Naurik Michel-Brown, was shot at about 2:45 p.m. Monday and died at the hospital.