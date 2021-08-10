Beckley man wins custom truck in ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Beckley man was surprised by Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog with keys to a brand new custom truck as part of the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine lottery.

The winner, Paul Swartz, works as a dietitian at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley. Gov. Justice and Babydog surprised Swartz with his new truck on Tuesday morning.

Swartz is one of many winners in the final week of the vaccine lottery. Two cash prizes and one more truck will be given out to vaccinated residents.

