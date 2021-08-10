Final round of ‘Do it for Babydog’ winners announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Jim Justice announced the final round of the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine lottery winners on Tuesday morning.
Two full college scholarships, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom guns, and state park weekend getaways were given out to vaccinated residents.
The winners of the custom trucks and the million dollar winner will be announced later Tuesday.
College Scholarship Winners
Cheylan Cummings, Gary
Ashley Goots, Bridgeport
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Joan Blankenship, Lerona
Jessica Farley, Reedsville
Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill
Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring
Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Donald Bryant, Davin
Karen Richards, Hedgesville
Ronald Richards, Minden
Kimbra Stamper, Millwood
Dallas Williams, Elkview
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley
Dale Heinritz, Harrisville
Patricia McCoy, Oceana
Dreama Messinger, Ranger
Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Linda Ashworth, Ashton
Edith Browning, Weston
Michael Durgan, Charleston
Richard Timko, Moundsville
Joyce Underwood, Grantsville
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Martha Bryant, Point Pleasant
Phil Burleyson, Tunnelton
Linda K. Cipoletti, Cross Lanes
Alexander Coburn, Sinks Grove
David Dulaney, Colliers
Jo Flynn, Craigsville
James Howard, New Haven
Torie Jackson, Pennsboro
Ernest Johnson, Edmond
Edna LeMasters, Huttonsville
Alexandra Lengyel, Weirton
Angela Lovejoy, Powellton
Jeffrey Lowe, Wallace
Larry Ludwick, Salem
Rory Marant, St. Marys
Raegan Marshall, Weirton
Sarah Meeks, Sistersville
Elizabeth Mitchell, Franklin
Jason Moore, Philippi
Martin Poole, Vienna
Charles Rosser, Bridgeport
Jerry Rush, Moorefield
Bulah Sharrock, Bluefield
Linda Tracy, Slaty Fork
Jacqueline Wilson, Clarksburg