Final round of ‘Do it for Babydog’ winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Jim Justice announced the final round of the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine lottery winners on Tuesday morning.

Two full college scholarships, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom guns, and state park weekend getaways were given out to vaccinated residents.

The winners of the custom trucks and the million dollar winner will be announced later Tuesday.

College Scholarship Winners

Cheylan Cummings, Gary

Ashley Goots, Bridgeport



Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Joan Blankenship, Lerona

Jessica Farley, Reedsville

Travis Moreland, Bunker Hill

Sharon Pinardo, Shady Spring

Steven Zubrzycki, St. Albans



Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Donald Bryant, Davin

Karen Richards, Hedgesville

Ronald Richards, Minden

Kimbra Stamper, Millwood

Dallas Williams, Elkview



Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Vesta Linda Burgin, Beckley

Dale Heinritz, Harrisville

Patricia McCoy, Oceana

Dreama Messinger, Ranger

Christopher Rozycki, Morgantown



Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Linda Ashworth, Ashton

Edith Browning, Weston

Michael Durgan, Charleston

Richard Timko, Moundsville

Joyce Underwood, Grantsville



State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Martha Bryant, Point Pleasant

Phil Burleyson, Tunnelton

Linda K. Cipoletti, Cross Lanes

Alexander Coburn, Sinks Grove

David Dulaney, Colliers

Jo Flynn, Craigsville

James Howard, New Haven

Torie Jackson, Pennsboro

Ernest Johnson, Edmond

Edna LeMasters, Huttonsville

Alexandra Lengyel, Weirton

Angela Lovejoy, Powellton

Jeffrey Lowe, Wallace

Larry Ludwick, Salem

Rory Marant, St. Marys

Raegan Marshall, Weirton

Sarah Meeks, Sistersville

Elizabeth Mitchell, Franklin

Jason Moore, Philippi

Martin Poole, Vienna

Charles Rosser, Bridgeport

Jerry Rush, Moorefield

Bulah Sharrock, Bluefield

Linda Tracy, Slaty Fork

Jacqueline Wilson, Clarksburg