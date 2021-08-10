Gassy coal mines as environmental commodities? CNX shows how

PITTSBURGH (AP) — There is so much unwanted gas coming out of American coal mines — those that still produce coal and even those that have long quit — that federal data suggests it outpaces the carbon emissions footprint of the entire U.S. petrochemical industry. It is more than the greenhouse gas impact of all iron, steel and coke plants in the country. For environmentalists and entrepreneurs alike, this represents a huge, barely-tapped resource for preventing these emissions and getting paid to do so.