German teacher goes on trial in alleged cannibalism case

BERLIN (AP) — A 41-year-old teacher who is accused of having killed another man and eaten pieces of the victim’s body has gone on trial in Germany’s capital. German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that prosecutors allege the man on trial met his victim, a 43-year-old German mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the September slaying. Neither of the men’s names was released, for privacy reasons. Dpa says the suspect allegedly chopped up the man’s body in his apartment in Berlin and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city. Police spent weeks looking for the missing mechanic before some bones were found in a forest in northern Berlin.