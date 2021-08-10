Germany’s train drivers plan to go on nationwide strike

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s train driver’s union says members plan to go on a nationwide strike starting Tuesday night. GDL union chief Claus Weselsky said 95% of union members voted in favor of the action. He says the strike will start with cargo trains at 7 p.m. local time and and expand to include passengers trains from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Friday, The union is demanding a 3.2% salary increase and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of 600 euros, or $703. German train operator Deutsche Bahn has rejected the demands. It has lost billions since the start of the pandemic and from recent floods that destroyed or damaged railroad tracks.