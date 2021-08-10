In-person gamblers lifting US casino market to its best year

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers anxious to hit the slot machines and table games in person after a year of coronavirus restrictions are lifting the U.S. casino industry to its best year ever. The American Gaming Association says casinos had their best second quarter in history, taking in $13.6 billion. And 2021 could be their best year in history: They’re on track to surpass the $43.6 billion won in 2019 as the highest-grossing year ever. The report doesn’t take into account the recent surge of the more contagious delta variant of the virus, which worsened just as the second quarter was ending.