Skip to Content

In-person gamblers lifting US casino market to its best year

New
10:48 am National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers anxious to hit the slot machines and table games in person after a year of coronavirus restrictions are lifting the U.S. casino industry to its best year ever. The American Gaming Association says casinos had their best second quarter in history, taking in $13.6 billion. And 2021 could be their best year in history: They’re on track to surpass the $43.6 billion won in 2019 as the highest-grossing year ever. The report doesn’t take into account the recent surge of the more contagious delta variant of the virus, which worsened just as the second quarter was ending.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content