Jennifer Hudson plays her idol Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’

Jennifer Hudson has in some ways been preparing to play Aretha Franklin for her entire life, but she was surprised when the Queen of Soul asked her to take on the role following her Oscar win for “Dreamgirls” in 2007. “Respect” would take almost 15 years to make it to the big screen, during which time Franklin died. Hudson believes that it’s the perfect time for the movie and that audiences may emerge from the film with a newfound respect for Franklin. The film from director Liesl Tommy follows the singer from childhood through the 1972 recording of the gospel album “Amazing Grace.” “Respect” opens nationwide Friday.