London’s Tower Bridge reopens after being stuck for hours

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge has reopened to traffic after the famous crossing was stuck open for hours due to a technical problem. The City of London Corporation, which owns and runs the bridge, said Monday that the bridge was “stuck in a raised position” due to a technical issue. Roads around the bridge, one of the main crossings of the River Thames, were closed Monday afternoon and evening to vehicles and pedestrians. Traffic returned to normal in the early hours of Tuesday after the crossing reopened. The bridge, one of London’s most recognized landmarks, was built by the Victorians more than a century ago and first opened in 1894. The bridge lifts around 800 times a year.