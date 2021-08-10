Mercer County Schools meet opposition as debate on masks in schools rages on

PRINCETON, W,Va. (WVVA)- On Tuesday, the Mercer County School Board held a meeting to decide whether masks will be mandatory for the upcoming school year. However, members from the Facebook group "Unmask our Children Mercer County" argue against a mask mandate.

Jennifer Moore is an Administrator in the group. She told us that the group is not anti-mask, but they are pro-parent's right to make their own decisions.

"Well, we're all about parental choice. We don't think the board should force that on our kids."

Kiersten Gillman is a speaker with the group. She claims that parents may pull kids from schools if they don't see a desired result.

"I know a lot of parents plan to pull their kids if they are not successful tonight. And again it comes down to the option, not the forcing."

The school board takes a different stance. Arguing that masks are the best possible solution to stop the spread of COVID-19. Superintendent Edward Toman said they wanted to get more information to do what's best for Mercer County's youth.

"I just want to make sure we take care of kids and do what's best. From all the information we get, we try to do that. I think our numbers are changing. We're in the orange today, and at one point red meant something. We just want to make sure we try to get some information. I'm trying to get as much information as I can."

Mercer County Schools say that a mandate may not be definite, with the school's set to kick off on September 7th. School officials say they will review the numbers as the start date approaches.

The Mercer County School Board has already implemented a mask mandate for their facilities. We're told the mandate will carry into the school year if it's not overturned by the start of the school year.

We will continue to give you the latest information as we receive it.