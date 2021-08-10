Six EU nations want migrants forced back to Afghanistan

BRUSSELS (AP) — Six European Union countries want the forced deportation of migrants back to Afghanistan to continue despite the government in Kabul suspending such “non-voluntary returns.” The interior ministers of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands urged the EU’s executive branch in a letter to “intensify talks” with the Afghan government to ensure that deportations keep going. The ministers argued that stopping them “is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU.” Asked whether Afghanistan is a safe place to forcibly send people, a European Commission spokesman said Tuesday it up to EU members to assess each case. Taliban insurgents have made sweeping gains in Afghanistan in recent weeks,