State Fair of West Virginia announces COVID-19 Protocols

FAIRLEA, W. Va. (WVVA ) - The West Virginia State Fair begins on Thursday, and there will be COVID-19 protocols in place.

Leaders with the fair say they plan to follow CDC recommendations.

The fair is requiring everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status. However, face coverings are not required while walking around on the grounds.

There will also be one-way foot traffic patterns and capacity limits in some buildings to encourage social distancing.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, said a spike in cases leads to these measures.

"So you know last year in two thousand twenty we learned covid, it could change fast," said Collins. "We were having a fair, then we couldn't have a fair. So you know where we saw numbers in early July, they were really good and now we see those numbers going up again, so we will be taking some precautions and you know we just want everybody to be safe while they attend the state fair."

Collins added the State Fair is partnering with the Greenbrier County Health Department, Rainelle Medical Center, Robert C Byrd clinic, and WVSOM to provide COVID vaccines to anyone

who is eligible and interested in receiving one.