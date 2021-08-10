Staying steamy and unsettled into midweek

High pressure will remain parked to our southeast for the next several days, bringing us southerly/southwesterly wind flow. With that being said, warm, humid, tropical air will be keeping us company in the coming days. Stay cool and hydrated! With the heat and humidity, occasional showers and thunderstorms will be possible well into midweek, and while the severe threat is minimal, it is not zero.

The rest of this evening (before sundown) and again tomorrow afternoon, isolated showers/storms look to form- and a few could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Stay weather aware! We'll otherwise just stay warm and muggy. Lows tonight will fall into the 60s, and highs tomorrow will top off in the 80s and 90s.

Thursday and Friday will bring similar conditions; we'll be rather hot, humid, and unstable with pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the 80s and 90s into late week and lows will remain warm at night as well, in the mid to upper 60s.

By this weekend, a frontal system will move in, bringing us the chance for even wider-spread showers and thunderstorms, especially into Saturday. We look to get a cool down to more seasonable temps behind the front into next week... but a possible tropical storm in the Atlantic could bring us heavier, additional rainfall at some point next week. (Much is still unknown about this storms' track, so stay tuned!)