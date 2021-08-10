Strong storms possible throughout the day; staying hot & humid this week

We will see rain push in during the morning commute and continue throughout the day. Showers and storms will be considered scattered.

Temperatures today will be scattered around in the 80s and the humidity will continue to build in.

Storms today could become strong or even severe. Main threats would be heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Overnight patchy fog forms and most of the rain tapers off thanks to us losing the heat from the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow we hold onto the same pattern that we will see today and this trend will even continue into Thursday. High pressure nearby brings in a southerly flow (heat and humidity) which helps fire the storms.

We will remain toasty rest of work week with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Lower elevation spots will have those feels-like temperatures in the middle 90s.

This weekend a cold front comes through dropping temperatures near normal but we continue with the chance for rain and storms.

Our eyes are on the tropics as Potential Tropical Cyclone SIX may become Fred today! We are continuing to monitor the track of this system. If it continues to ride close to the eastern United States this will bring us rain next week as early as Monday/Tuesday. Stay tuned!