Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at virus protest

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have clashed for a second time in four days with protesters angry over the government’s handling of a coronavirus surge and a lack of progress in political reform. Lines of police, backed by trucks spraying jets from water cannons, fired tear gas and rubber bullets at scores of demonstrators. Protesters threw rocks and fireworks and set fire to a traffic police booth, sending flames and smoke billowing into the sky. The protesters blame the government for its perceived bungling of the coronavirus pandemic. But the protests are also part of a wider push for sweeping political change that includes the resignation of the prime minister, a new constitution and fundamental reform of the powerful monarchy.