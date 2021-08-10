University: Football player dies after collapse in practice

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Union University officials say a freshman died after collapsing during football practice over the weekend. In a letter to students and staff on Monday, the university’s president said Quandarius Wilburn collapsed Sunday during the football team’s pre-season conditioning session. News outlets report that the letter says the 19-year-old freshman from Wadley, Georgia, was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died. In the letter, President and CEO Hakim Lucas called Wilburn’s death “a heartbreaking loss for our campus community.” In a statement, officials said they are ready to support families and students as they “work to process this devastating loss.”