Vaccination rates across the Commonwealth are on the rise

VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Vaccination rates are on the rise again in Virginia and public health leaders say that the Delta variant is likely the reason why. Currently, about 14,000 doses of the COVID vaccine are being distributed each day in Virginia which is up from 11,000 doses at the lowest point.

The Virginia Department of Health says they hope to see those numbers continue to rise especially after the FDA grants full approval to the vaccine, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. Also, VDH says that a vaccination for children between the ages of 5 and 11 should be approved in September.

The Virginia Vaccine Coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, stressed that it is important to get vaccinated not only to protect yourself, but to also protect children who currently are not able to be vaccinated. He also mentioned that getting enough people vaccinated will be the key to slowing down other variants from rising up.

Dr. Avula states, "We talk about this reality a lot but COVID is not going to go away after this Delta variant and we are likely going to see future variants and we are going to have to learn how to live with this disease. Vaccination has to be the bed rock of that along with all of these other layers of prevention and mitigation that we are talking about here."

VDH says that the longer it takes for people to get vaccinated, the more likely we are to see other variants arise that make our vaccines less effective.