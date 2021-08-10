Virginia renews its calls for mask wearing as schools reopen

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials have renewed their recommendations for mask wearing in schools and indoors. The reiteration of the guidance on Tuesday came as a more contagious variant of the coronavirus continues to spread. The delta variant is fueling a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations just as schools begin or prepare to begin their academic year. One school system has already reported a few dozen cases. Schools in Hopewell started the academic year on July 26. It has reported 40 COVID cases. Most are among students. And most are attributed to community spread. The situation illustrates the challenges schools face in providing in-school instruction and trying to stop the spread of a potentially dangerous virus.