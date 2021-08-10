West Virginia hands out final prizes in vaccine sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has handed out the final cash prizes in the state’s vaccination sweepstakes. The Republican governor presented a nearly $1.6 million check to real estate agent Wally Board of Spencer on Tuesday. He was the grand-prize winner in the lottery for vaccinated residents that began seven weeks ago. Earlier in the day, Kara Waldeck of Charles Town received a $588,000 second-place check. The sweepstakes were part of the governor’s push to entice residents to get their COVID-19 shots. Older residents account for the highest percentage of residents who have received the shot. The state has seen far less success in getting people under 30 vaccinated.