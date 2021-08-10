West Virginia up to 161 Delta variant cases statewide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- There are now 161 cases of the Delta variant in the Mountain state.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, new cases of the Delta variant are continuing to be recorded.

During Governor Justice's press briefing on Monday, he urged the importance of being vaccinated as more cases of the Delta variant are recorded.

“If you're not vaccinated today, nothing that's going on in your life is as important,” the Governor said. “Right this second, you need to run to the fire and get vaccinated, and your kids need to run to the fire with you. You need to put this as a number one priority in your life.”

Here are the updated numbers for the Delta variant across the WVVA coverage area:

Fayette County: 2 cases

Greenbrier County: 5 cases

McDowell County: 7 cases

Mercer County: 2 cases

Monroe County: 0 cases

Raleigh County: 2 cases

Summers County: 1 case

Wyoming County: 6 cases

For a full look at the cases across the state, click here.