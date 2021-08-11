Amid call for urgency, meetings on HIV spread canceled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials abruptly canceled an HIV task force meeting in Kanawha County a week after a report called for urgency to slow the spread of the virus. The Charleston Gazette-Mail cited an email in reporting the cancellation. The move follows a canceled town hall set for early August. Officials say both will be rescheduled. The newspaper reports there’s been no public-facing effort from the state to discuss findings in the report, which calls for people who inject drugs in West Virginia’s largest county to have expanded access to sterile syringes, testing and treatment. The recommendations come in response to one of the nation’s highest spikes of HIV cases.