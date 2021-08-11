Beckley USPS employee celebrates 50 years of service

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A United States postman in Raleigh county is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

John Obugene has been working with the postal service since 1971, and Wednesday marked his fiftieth anniversary with the Beckley post office.

To commemorate his hard work, Obugene's coworkers threw him a surprise party to celebrate the milestone.

He said he is proud of this accomplishment and told WVVA his secret to such a long career.

"Just show up every day and keep a good attitude and enjoy your work," said Obugene.

Obugene says he does not have any immediate plan to retire because he loves interacting with the community.

He added he is thankful to the United States Postal Service for allowing him to stay at the job for 50 years.