Canada lawyer: Huawei CFO committed “commercial dishonesty”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian justice department lawyer says a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies committed fraud because of what she said during a meeting with a bank official, and what she did not say. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face fraud charges. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.