CDC says COVID-19 vaccines safe for pregnant, breastfeeding women

(WVVA) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

According to the CDC website, pregnant and recently pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from the coronavirus. Pregnant women with COVID-19 are also at a higher risk for preterm birth and adverse pregnancy outcomes than pregnant women without COVID-19.

The CDC says that recent reports show that breastfeeding women who have received mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna) have antibodies in their breast milk, which could help protect their babies. However, due to limited data, more information is still needed to determine what protection the antibodies can provide to the baby being breastfed.

The CDC describes early data as "reassuring" and says that studies have shown that women are not at an increased risk for miscarriage after receiving an mRNA vaccine. Trials on vaccines that use the same platform as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed no adverse reactions in pregnancy.

Pregnant women considering receiving the vaccine are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider.

