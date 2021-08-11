Community members remember the life of local teacher

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA)- Community members gathered for a candle light vigil to remember the life of Erin Netzel who died after an ATV accident on Monday.

Netzel was a kindergarten teacher at Mountain View Elementary School in Union. According to those in attendance, Netzel was loved by her community and will be remembered not only as a teacher but as an amazing person in general.

Netzel taught for nearly thirty years and had recently retired in June. "She was the best person in the whole world. I would just like to say that we'll be praying for the family and all the teachers that she touched." said one vigil attendee.