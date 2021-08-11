Dozens feared trapped after landslide in northern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — A landslide has struck several vehicles traveling on a highway in the hills of northern India, trapping as many as 50 people. A spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said “many people” were trapped after a bus, a truck and a few other vehicles were hit by the landslide in Himachal Pradesh state’s Kinnaur district. Another official said as many as 50 people may be trapped. Heavy rain has caused several landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh state over the past few weeks. The region is 600 kilometers north of New Delhi.