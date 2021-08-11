Skip to Content

Fairfax County Police: Boy, 5, left in hot SUV, dies

7:45 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy is dead after Fairfax County police say he was left in a hot SUV on Tuesday afternoon. News outlets report that police officers responding to a report of an unconscious child on Grey Fox Drive in Springfield found the boy unresponsive in the driveway. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police say the boy arrived home with a parent and siblings earlier in the afternoon and was left behind strapped in a car seat for unknown reasons. The temperature outside the car was 93 degrees, but temperatures inside vehicles can climb much higher. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content