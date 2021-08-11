Heat Advisory from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Boone County
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and
central, northern, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&