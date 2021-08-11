Hometown Hero: “Coach” Joey Fitzwater

RUPERT, W. Va. (WVVA) - Coaching has been part of Joey Fitzwater's life for decades.

He's been on the sidelines as well as teaching in the classroom for more than thirty years.

"I've been doing this since 1982 when I graduated from college and started in 1985 at Rainelle with Mr. Harris and you know I've been doing it, thirty five, thirty six years," said Fitzwater.

For the last 21 years, Fitzwater has been coaching multiple sports at Western Greenbrier Middle School.

"I've been the football coach here since 2000 and like I say we coach football, and basketball, and golf here and i do golf at the high school now," said Fitzwater.

Fitzwater said coaching is about more than leading the team to victory on the field. For him, it's about leading his teams to excel in the classroom.

"Well the main thing we tell them, you can't be out here or in the gymnasium unless you do it in the classroom," said Fitzwater. "You must have a 2.0 average to play. You know we instill classroom work first,, then the education, then into the extra-cirricular activities on the fields."

It isn't just about teaching them the value of education for Fitzwater.

He hopes to mold them into the best adults they can be after participating in sports.

"It just goes back to you know, you want to do the right thing when no-one's watching and you know right from wrong, and you know, just be the best person that you can be throughout your life," said Fitzwater.

Those lessons are ones his athletes take with them.

The coach's brother, Jerry Fitzwater, said people had told him about Coach Fitzwater's impact in making them who they are today.

"He was just such a leader for them to give them the, the morals and the positive uh aspect for them to become better athletes," said Jerry Fitzwater.

And while his brother credits him for these positive impacts on young people, Coach Fitzwater said he has not done it alone.

"I've had great coaches and great assistant coaches in everything that I've done so I can't take all the credit," said Fitzwater. "I've had great great help with my assistant coaches also."

This dedication to coaching, teaching, and building character in students is what makes "Coach" Joey Fitzwater, a hometown hero.

