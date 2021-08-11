Hyperinflation, US dollars pricing out Venezuelan consumers

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Yosmar Sanguino says she struggles to put food on the table for for her two daughters and three grandchildren in a low-income neighborhood of Venezuela’s capital. She often whips up arepas with butter and cheese. But it’s hard to afford even those few ingredients even though she is among the relatively fortunate Venezuelans who have at least some access to U.S. dollars. The country’s socialist government two years ago gave up its long and complicated efforts to restrict transactions in dollars in favor of the local bolivar, whose value has been obliterated by hyperinflation. But now, millions of Venezuelans who continue to get paid in bolivars can’t afford to buy food.