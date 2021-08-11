Ihlenfeld, Thompson nominated as US attorneys in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden has submitted two nominations for federal prosecutors in West Virginia, including one who served in the same capacity under former President Barack Obama. William Ihlenfeld served under Obama in the state’s Northern District from 2010 to 2016. Ihlenfeld was elected to the state Senate from Ohio County in 2018. In West Virginia’s Southern District, Biden has nominated Boone County Circuit Judge William Thompson as U.S. attorney. Thompson has served as a circuit judge since 2007. He runs a court for both adult and juvenile drug offenders and also hatched the idea of a family treatment court system. The nominations must be approved by the U.S. Senate.