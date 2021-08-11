Iran’s new president presents conservative Cabinet list

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s new president has presented a Cabinet dominated by hard-liners, providing one of the first glimpses into the policies he might pursue over the next four years. The conservative cleric and former judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, nominated on Wednesday a career hard-line diplomat to the crucial post of foreign minister as Iran and the U.S. seek to resuscitate Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal with world powers. The cabinet list, which offered few surprises, must still be confirmed by Iran’s parliament. The parties to the nuclear accord have met in Vienna for months to try to revive the deal. The last round of talks ended in June with no date set for their resumption.